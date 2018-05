Internazionali 2018, trionfa la Svitolina: Halep travolta in finale

For 2⃣ years in a row, @ElinaSvitolina is the Queen of Rome!

After 64 minutes, the 🇺🇦 champion wins 6-0 6-4 against Simona Halep and earns her 2nd in the Eternal City, the 12th #WTA title overall! #ibi18 #tennis pic.twitter.com/nI81hVWV70