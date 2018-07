Francia-Croazia, carica Deschamps all'intervallo: "Ancora 45 minuti! Solo 45 minuti"

Didier Deschamps half-time #FRACRO talk at the #WC2018 (#France was winning 2-1).Interesting to see the players mindset, how they had to convince themselves of the win.@DanAbrahams77 @camillahendo @CoachingFamily @ItuAnalysis @Tad690 @msceducation @Smedley033 pic.twitter.com/osA8OHhuCI