Champions League: il calendario di Juve, Inter, Lazio e Atalanta

La Uefa ha ufficializzato date e orari delle partite della fase a gironi di Champions League. Aprono Juventus e Lazio il 20 ottobre, mentre il giorno dopo toccherà a Inter e Atalanta. I bianconeri saranno impegnati a Kiev sul campo della Dinamo, mentre i capitolini ospiteranno il Borussia Dortmund. A San Siro la squadra di Conte se la vedrà con il Borussia Moenchengladbach, la Dea volera in Danimarca per affrontare il Midtjylland.
IL CALENDARIO DELLA JUVE
Giornata 1 (20 ottobre): Dynamo Kiev-Juventus (ore 18:55)
Giornata 2 (28 ottobre): Juventus-Barcellona (ore 21:00)
Giornata 3 (4 novembre): Ferencvaros-Juventus (ore 21:00)
Giornata 4 (24 novembre): Juventus-Ferencvaros (ore 21:00)
Giornata 5 (2 dicembre): Juventus-Dynamo Kiev (ore 21:00)
Giornata 6 (8 dicembre): Barcellona-Juventus (ore 21:00)
IL CALENDARIO DELL'INTER
Giornata 1 (21 ottobre): Inter-Borussia M. (ore 21:00)
Giornata 2 (27 ottobre): Shakhtar D.-Inter (ore 18:55)
Giornata 3 (3 novembre): Real Madrid-Inter (ore 21:00)
Giornata 4 (25 novembre): Inter-Real Madrid (ore 21:00)
Giornata 5 (1 dicembre): Borussia M.-Inter (ore 21:00)
Giornata 6 (9 dicembre): Inter-Shakhtar D. (ore 21:00)
IL CALENDARIO DELLA LAZIO
Giornata 1 (20 ottobre): Lazio-Borussia D. (ore 21:00)
Giornata 2 (28 ottobre): Brugge-Lazio (ore 21:00)
Giornata 3 (4 novembre): Zenit-Lazio (ore 18:55)
Giornata 4 (24 novembre): Lazio-Zenit (ore 21:00)
Giornata 5 (2 dicembre): Borussia D.-Lazio (ore 21:00)
Giornata 6 (8 dicembre): Lazio-Brugge (ore 18:55)
IL CALENDARIO DELL'ATALANTA
Giornata 1 (21 ottobre): Midtjylland-Atalanta (ore 21:00)
Giornata 2 (27 ottobre): Atalanta-Ajax (ore 21:00)
Giornata 3 (3 novembre): Atalanta-Liverpool (ore 21:00)
Giornata 4 (25 novembre): Liverpool-Atalanta (ore 21:00)
Giornata 5 (1 dicembre): Atalanta-Midtjylland (ore 21:00)
Giornata 6 (9 dicembre): Ajax-Atalanta (ore 18:55)
Grazie per il tuo commento
Sarà pubblicato al più presto, dopo essere stato visionato dalla redazioneOK