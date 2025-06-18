Premier League 2025-26: si parte a Ferragosto, c'è subito Manchester United-Arsenal

E' stato sorteggiato il calendario della Premier League 2025/2026 che partirà ufficialmente il prossimo 15 agosto e lo farà con l’anticipo della prima giornata che vedrà il Liverpool campione in carica ospitare ad Anfield il Bournemouth. Una primo turno ‘lungo’, con partite snocciolate in quattro giorni e che si concluderà il successivo 18 agosto, in cui ci sarà subito un big match, quello tra Manchester United e Arsenal. Liverpool-Arsenal alla terza giornata, Arsenal-Manchester City alla quinta come il derby di Liverpool. All'11° turno la sfida tra Guardiola e Slot. Ultima giornata in programma il 24 maggio 2026. Qui sotto il calendario completo.