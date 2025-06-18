Premier League 2025-26: si parte a Ferragosto, c'è subito Manchester United-Arsenal

La prima gara della nuova stagione vedrà in campo i campioni in carica del Liverpool contro il Bournemouth
E' stato sorteggiato il calendario della Premier League 2025/2026 che partirà ufficialmente il prossimo 15 agosto e lo farà con l’anticipo della prima giornata che vedrà il Liverpool campione in carica ospitare ad Anfield il Bournemouth. Una primo turno ‘lungo’, con partite snocciolate in quattro giorni e che si concluderà il successivo 18 agosto, in cui ci sarà subito un big match, quello tra Manchester United e Arsenal. Liverpool-Arsenal alla terza giornata, Arsenal-Manchester City alla quinta come il derby di Liverpool. All'11° turno la sfida tra Guardiola e Slot. Ultima giornata in programma il 24 maggio 2026. Qui sotto il calendario completo.
IL CALENDARIO DELLA PREMIER LEAGUE 2025-2026
GIORNATA 1
Venerdì 15 agosto
20:00 Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Sabato16 agosto
12:30 Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Brentford
Sunderland v West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
17:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City
Domenica 17 agosto
14:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace
16:30 Manchester United v Arsenal
Lunedì18 agosto
20:00 Leeds United v Everton
GIORNATA 2
Sabato 23 agosto
AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal v Leeds United
Brentford v Aston Villa
Burnley v Sunderland
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion
Fulham v Manchester United
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United v Liverpool
West Ham United v Chelsea
GIORNATA 3
Sabato 30 agosto
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City
Chelsea v Fulham
Leeds United v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Arsenal
Manchester United v Burnley
Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
Sunderland v Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton
GIORNATA 4
Sabato13 settembre
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Chelsea
Burnley v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Sunderland
Everton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Leeds United
Manchester City v Manchester United
Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
GIORNATA 5
Sabato 20 settembre
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Arsenal v Manchester City
Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v Brentford
Liverpool v Everton
Manchester United v Chelsea
Sunderland v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United
GIORNATA 6
Sabato 27 settembre
Aston Villa v Fulham
Brentford v Manchester United
Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v West Ham United
Leeds United v AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City v Burnley
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Sunderland
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers
GIORNATA 7
Sabato 4 ottobre
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v West Ham United
Aston Villa v Burnley
Brentford v Manchester City
Chelsea v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United v Sunderland
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion
GIORNATA 8
Sabato 18 ottobre
Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United
Burnley v Leeds United
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Fulham v Arsenal
Liverpool v Manchester United
Manchester City v Everton
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Brentford
GIORNATA 9
Sabato 25 ottobre
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Manchester City
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Sunderland
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
Leeds United v West Ham United
Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United v Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley
GIORNATA 10
Sabato 1 novembre
Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United
Burnley v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
Sunderland v Everton
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
West Ham United v Newcastle United
GIORNATA 11
Sabato 8 novembre
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Newcastle United
Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion
Everton v Fulham
Manchester City v Liverpool
Nottingham Forest v Leeds United
Sunderland v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
West Ham United v Burnley
GIORNATA 12
Sabato 22 novembre
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford
Burnley v Chelsea
Fulham v Sunderland
Leeds United v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Manchester United v Everton
Newcastle United v Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
GIORNATA 13
Sabato 29 novembre
Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford v Burnley
Chelsea v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Everton v Newcastle United
Manchester City v Leeds United
Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion
Sunderland v AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
West Ham United v Liverpool
GIORNATA 14
Mercoledì 3 dicembre
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Arsenal v Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Manchester City
Leeds United v Chelsea
20:00 Liverpool v Sunderland
20:00 Manchester United v West Ham United
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest
GIORNATA 15
Sabato 6 dicembre
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United
Everton v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Leeds United v Liverpool
Manchester City v Sunderland
Newcastle United v Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United
GIORNATA 16
Sabato 13 dicembre
Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford v Leeds United
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Everton
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
Sunderland v Newcastle United
West Ham United v Aston Villa
GIORNATA 17
Sabato 20 dicembre
AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
Aston Villa v Manchester United
Brighton & Hove Albion v Sunderland
Everton v Arsenal
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leeds United v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v West Ham United
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford
GIORNATA 18
Sabato 27 dicembre
Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United v Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest v Manchester City
Sunderland v Leeds United
West Ham United v Fulham
GIORNATA 19
Martedì 30 dicembre
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley v Newcastle United
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Liverpool v Leeds United
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Sunderland v Manchester City
West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion
GIORNATA 20
Sabato 3 gennaio 2026
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Liverpool
Leeds United v Manchester United
Manchester City v Chelsea
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland
Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United
GIORNATA 21
Mercoledì 7 gennaio
AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brentford v Sunderland
Burnley v Manchester United
20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fulham v Chelsea
20:00 Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United v Leeds United
West Ham United v Nottingham Forest
GIORNATA 22
Sabato 17 gennaio
Aston Villa v Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Brentford
Leeds United v Fulham
Liverpool v Burnley
Manchester United v Manchester City
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunderland v Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United
GIORNATA 23
Sabato 24 gennaio
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Arsenal v Manchester United
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Everton v Leeds United
Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Sunderland
GIORNATA 24
Sabato 31 gennaio
Aston Villa v Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton
Chelsea v West Ham United
Leeds United v Arsenal
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Manchester United v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Sunderland v Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers v AFC Bournemouth
GIORNATA 25
Sabato 7 febbraio
AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Arsenal v Sunderland
Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace
Burnley v West Ham United
Fulham v Everton
Leeds United v Nottingham Forest
Liverpool v Manchester City
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United v Brentford
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea
GIORNATA 26
Mercoledì 11 febbraio
20:00 Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion
Brentford v Arsenal
Chelsea v Leeds United
20:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Manchester City v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sunderland v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
West Ham United v Manchester United
GIORNATA 27
Sabato 21 febbraio
Aston Villa v Leeds United
Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Everton v Manchester United
Manchester City v Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
Sunderland v Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth
GIORNATA 28
Sabato 28 febbraio
AFC Bournemouth v Sunderland
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest
Burnley v Brentford
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
Leeds United v Manchester City
Liverpool v West Ham United
Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa
GIORNATA 29
Mercoledì 4 marzo
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
20:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v West Ham United
Leeds United v Sunderland
20:00 Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United v Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool
GIORNATA 30
Sabato 14 marzo
Arsenal v Everton
Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Burnley v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Leeds United
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest v Fulham
Sunderland v Brighton & Hove Albion
West Ham United v Manchester City
GIORNATA 31
Sabato 21 marzo
AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United
Aston Villa v West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Burnley
Leeds United v Brentford
Manchester City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Sunderland
Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal
GIORNATA 32
Sabato 11 aprile
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Everton
Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea v Manchester City
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Fulham
Manchester United v Leeds United
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
GIORNATA 33
Sabato 18 aprile
Aston Villa v Sunderland
Brentford v Fulham
Chelsea v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v West Ham United
Everton v Liverpool
Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City v Arsenal
Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion
GIORNATA 34
Sabato 25 aprile
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds United
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea
Burnley v Manchester City
Fulham v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Manchester United v Brentford
Sunderland v Nottingham Forest
West Ham United v Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur
GIORNATA 35
Sabato 2 maggio
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Arsenal v Fulham
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford v West Ham United
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Everton v Manchester City
Leeds United v Burnley
Manchester United v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sunderland
GIORNATA 36
Sabato 9 maggio
Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Burnley v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Chelsea
Manchester City v Brentford
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
Sunderland v Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
West Ham United v Arsenal
GIORNATA 37
Domenica 17 maggio
AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City
Arsenal v Burnley
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
Everton v Sunderland
Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United v West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham
GIORNATA 38
Domenica 24 maggio
Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United
Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Fulham v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Brentford
Manchester City v Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth
Sunderland v Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
West Ham United v Leeds United
