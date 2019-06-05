- SPORTMEDIASET
- CALCIO
- FA Cup, Tranmere Rovers-Tottenham 0-7: tripletta di Llorente
FA Cup, Tranmere Rovers-Tottenham 0-7: tripletta di Llorente
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Vedi anche...X
-
FA Cup, Tranmere Rovers-Tottenham 0-7: tripletta di Llorente
Tris Llorente, il Tottenham dilaga
-
Serie A, i calciatori con più minuti giocati nel girone di andata
Gli stakanovisti della Serie A
-
Man City: Mendy scambiato per un invasore di campo
Mendy scambiato per un invasore
-
Premier, Guardiola stende Klopp
City, colpo grosso