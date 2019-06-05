FA Cup, Tranmere Rovers-Tottenham 0-7: tripletta di Llorente

Tutto troppo facile per il Tottenham nei 32esimi della FA Cup. Sul campo del Tranmere, squadra di quarta serie inglese, gli Spurs vincono 7-0. Mattatore dell'incontro l'ex Juve Fernando Llorente, autore di una tripletta; al resto ci pensano Dele Alli e Son, protagonisti di due prove sontuose. Proprio del sud-coreano, insieme ad Aurier (doppietta) e Kane, entrato nel finale, le altre reti finite nel cospicuo tabellino.

