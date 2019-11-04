F1, Hamilton: "Questo titolo è per Lauda"

A qualche ora dal suo sesto titolo di F1, Lewis Hamilton ha scritto un messaggio ai suoi tifosi per celebrare l'ennesimo trionfo. "Questa stagione è per Niki Lauda, mio amico e incredibile mentore che abbiamo perso durante l'anno. Lauda ci ha trasmesso il suo coraggio e la sua determinazione. Questo titolo è per te Niki. Continuerò a renderti orgoglioso", ha detto il campione inglese della Mercedes.
Per Hamilton è il giorno del trionfo
"Sei volte campione del mondo!. Non riesco a descrivere questa sensazione, ma sicuramente non la dimenticherò mai. Come ogni bambino cresciuto a Stevenage, il mio desiderio era quello di vincere una gara in Formula 1 e il mio sogno quello di vincere un Mondiale, dunque stare qui a rappresentare il mio Paese è un onore incredibile che va oltre ogni immaginazione. Se qualche bambino guardandomi oggi deciderà di inseguire il suo sogno, non importa cosa accadrà, niente mi renderà più orgoglioso", ha aggiunto nel suo messaggio su Instagram.
