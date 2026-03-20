Inghilterra, Tuchel ne convoca 35: c'è anche Tomori

20 Mar 2026 - 11:37

La Nazionale inglese si prepara agli ultimi impegni prima del Mondiale e per le partite contro Uruguay e Giappone Thomas Tuchel ha deciso di convocare un gruppo allargato di 35 giocatori e tra le novità in difesa c'è anche Fikayo Tomori del Milan.

La lista: 
Portieri: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City), Aaron Ramsdale (Newcastle United), Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion) 
Difensori: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Harry Maguire (Manchester United),Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (Milan)
Centrocampisti: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), James Garner (Everton), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)
Attaccanti: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Monaco), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Barcellona), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur) 

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