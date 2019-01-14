Coppa Italia, Inter-Benevento 6-2: le foto

Tutto facile per l'Inter in Coppa Italia. A San Siro i nerazzurri battono 6-2 il Benevento e volano ai quarti, dove troveranno la Lazio. Gara subito in discesa per gli uomini di Spalletti, che sbloccano il match al 2' dal dischetto con Icardi e allungano con Candreva al 7' e Dalbert nel recupero. Nella ripresa poi si scatena Martinez, che firma una doppietta (48' e 66') e segna ancora Candreva (95'). Per il Benevento a segno Insigne (58') e Bandinelli (73').

