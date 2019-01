Formula E: Vergne e Lotterer oltre la rivalità

This is when you know a driver is in desperate need of a PA. @Andre_Lotterer I can help if you need help! I mean, mixing up months is of course good for the Bromance. It's teambuilding like no other, but who knows, maybe @JeanEricVergne snores loudly?🤔😉 #FormulaE #SantiagoEPrix pic.twitter.com/lpirwR7kBP