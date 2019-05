Hamilton cuore d'oro: regala una replica della Mercedes di F1 e il trofeo vinto in Spagna a un bimbo malato

Terminally ill Harry Shaw sent @LewisHamilton and @MercedesAMGF1 a good luck message ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix



They responded by sending his car and winning trophy to Harry's home 👀 🏆



Harry's fundraising page: https://t.co/cSCVkMSt7F



📷 @PA pic.twitter.com/K0b2oNmMgL