Heidenheim-Parma: Leoni titolare, le formazioni ufficiali

Le formazioni ufficiali di Heidenheim-Parma, amichevole delle 15.30:
PARMA (3-5-2): Suzuki; Circati, Leoni, Ndiaye; Del Prato, Bernabe, Estevez, Ordonez, Valeri; Benedyczak, Pellegrino. Allenatore: Carlos Cuesta
A disposizione: Corvi, Rinaldi, Amoran, Trabucchi, Valenti, Balogh, Begic, Hainaut, Joujou, Lovik, Keita, Plicco, Almqvist, Sits, Djuric
HEIDENHEIM (3-1-4-2): Ramaj, Schoppner, Gimber, Mainka, Scienza, Zivzivadze, Honsak, brahimovic, Dorsch, Conteh. Allenatore: Frank Schmidt
A disposizione: Muller, Tschernuth, Busch, Schimmer, Breunig, Niehues, Fohrenbach, Kerber, Beck, Traore, Kolle, Kaufmann, Rothweiler, Janes, Wagner
