Logo SportMediaset
In evidenza
Mondiale per Club 2025Caso scommesseInchiesta CurveNapoli Scudetto 2025

Seguici anche su

Area personale
Help e Faq
Info e contatti
Termini del servizio
Utilizzo dati e privacy
Cookie Policy
Calcio

Heidenheim-Parma: Leoni titolare, le formazioni ufficiali

09 Ago 2025 - 15:48

Le formazioni ufficiali di Heidenheim-Parma, amichevole delle 15.30: 

PARMA (3-5-2): Suzuki; Circati, Leoni, Ndiaye; Del Prato, Bernabe, Estevez, Ordonez, Valeri; Benedyczak, Pellegrino. Allenatore: Carlos Cuesta
A disposizione: Corvi, Rinaldi, Amoran, Trabucchi, Valenti, Balogh, Begic, Hainaut, Joujou, Lovik, Keita, Plicco, Almqvist, Sits, Djuric

HEIDENHEIM (3-1-4-2): Ramaj, Schoppner, Gimber, Mainka, Scienza, Zivzivadze, Honsak, brahimovic, Dorsch, Conteh. Allenatore: Frank Schmidt
A disposizione: Muller, Tschernuth, Busch, Schimmer, Breunig, Niehues, Fohrenbach, Kerber, Beck, Traore, Kolle, Kaufmann, Rothweiler, Janes, Wagner

Commenti (0)

Disclaimer
Inizia la discussione
0/300 caratteri

Ultimi video

01:31
Gigio tra i magnifici 30

Gigio tra i magnifici 30

01:38
Fiorentina, parla Gosens

Fiorentina, parla Gosens

01:35
Mistero Nico Gonzalez

Mistero Nico Gonzalez

01:33
Palermo sfida il City

Palermo sfida il City

01:29
La Juventus in Germania

La Juventus in Germania

01:32
Pulisic sempre più leader

Pulisic sempre più leader

01:16
Doppio test per il Milan

Doppio test per il Milan

01:44
Il Napoli in Abruzzo

Il Napoli in Abruzzo

03:31
MCH MONACO-INTER 1-2 con effetti MCH

L'Inter in 10 passa a Monaco con Lautaro e Bonny: gli highlights

00:50
MCH DE GEA E SIR ALEX MCH

De Gea con la Fiorentina ritrova Alex Ferguson

02:27
DICH INZAGHI PALERMO PRE MAN CITY DICH

Inzaghi prima di Palermo-City: "Grande giornata di sport"

02:20
MCH TRIPLETTA CR7 MCH

CR7 scatenato: tripletta nel 4-0 dell'Al-Nassr contro il Rio Ave

01:52
DICH PRESIDENTE CONI BUONFIGLIO 8/8 DICH

Coni, Buonfiglio: "Pronti e fiduciosi per Milano-Cortina"

01:47
DICH GOSENS FIORENTINA 8/8 DICH

Gosens: "Mi sento un leader, faremo una buona stagione"

01:49
La saga degli Esposito

La saga degli Esposito

01:31
Gigio tra i magnifici 30

Gigio tra i magnifici 30

I più visti di Calcio

Pallone d'Oro 2025, la lista dei 30 candidati: c'è mezzo Psg. McTominay, Lautaro e Dumfries gli "italiani"

Lookman è sparito

Lookman è sparito

PARTITELLA NAPOLI CASTEL DI SANGRO 7/8 MCH

Napoli, partitella a Castel di Sangro

Regina Baresi su Instagram: "Devo operarmi al cuore"

DICH INZAGHI PALERMO PRE MAN CITY DICH

Inzaghi prima di Palermo-City: "Grande giornata di sport"

Zeman sta meglio

Zeman sta meglio

Calcio ora per ora
Vedi tutti
17:38
Guardiola: "Auguro al Palermo la promozione in serie A"
17:21
Fiorentina, Pioli: "Stiamo lavorando bene ma dobbiamo alzare il livello"
17:18
Stoccarda-Bologna: le formazioni ufficiali, Italiano con Orsolini-Immobile
16:04
St Pauli-Verona: le formazioni ufficiali dell'amichevole
15:48
Heidenheim-Parma: Leoni titolare, le formazioni ufficiali