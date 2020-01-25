Ciclismo: spalla horror, ma Viviani non molla

La caduta risale ormai a un paio di giorni fa, ma Elia Viviani porta ben visibili le conseguenze. Una spalla decisamente malconcia che gli dà grossi problemi in bici, non gli sta comunque impedendo di proseguire la sua partecipazione al Tour Down Under australiano.
I believe my face says it all about how hard for today stage for me. Anyway I proud of how @teamcofidis did another strong stage with my mate @simoneconsonni who finished 2nd so close to his first WT win! Congrats also to @giacomonizzolo for taking the 1st place. #tourdownunder @cyclingimages
Grazie per il tuo commento
Sarà pubblicato al più presto, dopo essere stato visionato dalla redazioneOK