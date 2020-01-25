TOUR DOWN UNDER

Ciclismo: spalla horror, ma Viviani non molla

Il veronese sta correndo in Australia in condizioni limite dopo una brutta caduta

La caduta risale ormai a un paio di giorni fa, ma Elia Viviani porta ben visibili le conseguenze. Una spalla decisamente malconcia che gli dà grossi problemi in bici, non gli sta comunque impedendo di proseguire la sua partecipazione al Tour Down Under australiano.

