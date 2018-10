Dramma Leicester, precipita l'elicottero del proprietario

27/10/2018

A Leicester City spokesman said: “We are assisting Leicestershire Police and the emergency services in dealing with a major incident at King Power Stadium. The Club will issue a more detailed statement once further information has been established.”

The thoughts of all at West Ham United are with everybody at Leicester City at this time.

E QUELLA DEGLI ALTRI CLUB

The thoughts of everyone at Manchester United are with @LCFC and those affected by tonight’s incident at King Power Stadium. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) 27 ottobre 2018

The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Leicester City and those affected by events at the King Power Stadium this evening. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) 27 ottobre 2018

Following the tragedy that hit Leicester football club, AC Milan’s deepest thoughts go to the city, the team and the fans. 🙏🏼 — AC Milan (@acmilan) 27 ottobre 2018