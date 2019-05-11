Tennis, Djokovic e Cecchinato ko a Doha

Con in tasca il nuovo best ranking (da lunedì sara' numero 18 della classifica mondiale) Marco Cecchinato non è riuscito a raggiungere la sua terza finale nel circuito maggiore, la prima in carriera sul cemento. Nella semifinale del "Qatar Open" sul cemento di Doha, il 26enne palermitano ha ceduto di fronte al ceco Tomas Berdych, in gara grazie ad una wild card: 7-6(6) 6-3 il punteggio, in un'ora e mezzo di gioco, in favore dell'ex numero 4 del mondo. Sarà la 32esima finale in carriera per il ceco che insegue il titolo numero 14 affrontando sabato Roberto Bautista Agut. Nella parte alta del tabellone, infatti, è maturata una grossa sorpresa con l'uscita di scena del serbo Novak Djokovic, numero uno del mondo, sconfitto per 3-6 7-6(6) 6-4, in due ore e 35 minuti di gioco, dallo spagnolo, numero 24 Atp e settima testa di serie.

