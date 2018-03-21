HomeHome
Nations League, Germania-Olanda 2-2: le foto del match

Nell'ultimo match del Gruppo A1 della Nations League, l'Olanda pareggia in rimonta contro la Germania e si qualifica per la Final Four. A Gelsenkirchen finisce 2-2, con i tedeschi che volano sul 2-0 nei primi 20' grazie a Werner e Sané ma poi crollano nel finale: Promes accorcia le distanze all'85' prima della rete decisiva firmata Van Dijk al 91'. La squadra di Koeman chiude a 7 punti come la Francia, ma vince il girone grazie agli scontri diretti.

