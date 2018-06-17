HomeHome
Nations League: l'Olanda batte la Francia e manda in B la Germania

Un'Olanda cinica batte 2-0 la Francia a Rotterdam e torna a sperare di avanzare alla Fase Finale della Nations League. Brutto ko dei transalpini, ai quali bastava un pareggio per qualificarsi. Decisivi Wijnaldum (44') e un calcio di rigore di Depay (96') per riscrivere la classifica del gruppo 1 della Lega A e far retrocedere la Germania in B. Gli Orange hanno una partita in meno, lunedì sfida contro i tedeschi decisiva.

Olanda-Francia (Getty Images)

