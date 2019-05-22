Juventus, segnare tre gol all'Atletico Madrid di Simeone è (quasi) impossibile

Foto 1
11 Aprile 2012, Liga: Atletico Madrid-Real Madrid 1-4 (tripletta Ronaldo)

Getty Images

Foto 2
16 dicembre 2012, Liga: Barcellona-Atletico Madrid 4-1

Getty Images

Foto 3
5 febbraio 2014, Copa del Rey: Atletico Madrid-Real Madrid 0-3

Getty Images

Foto 4
23 febbraio 2014, Liga: Osasuna-Atletico Madrid 3-0

Getty Images

Foto 5
24 maggio 2014, finale di Champions League: Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid 4-1 dopo tempi supplementari (un gol di Cristiano Ronaldo)

Getty Images

Foto 6
19 novembre 2016, Liga: Atletico Madrid-Real Madrid 0-3 (tripletta di Cristiano Ronaldo)

Getty Images

Foto 7
12 dicembre 2016, Liga: Villarreal-Atletico Madrid 3-0

Getty Images

Foto 8
2 maggio 2017, semifinale di Champions League: Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid 3-0 (tripletta Cristiano Ronaldo)

Getty Images

Foto 9
19 aprile 2018, Liga: Real Sociedad-Atletico Madrid 3-0

Getty Images

Foto 10
24 ottobre 2018, gironi di Champions League: Borussia Dortmund-Atletico Madrid 4-0

Getty Images

