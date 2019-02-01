Sci, l'annuncio della Vonn: "Mi ritiro dopo i Mondiali"

01/02/2019

Ancora due gare poi la carriera di Lindsey Vonn finirà. La sciatrice statunitense, infatti, ha annunciato il ritiro dopo la discesa e il Super G del Mondiale di Aare in Svezia. "Sono state due settimane molto emozionanti e ho dovuto prendere la decisione più difficile della mia vita. Ho lottato perché non volevo chiudere con un infortunio. Volevo raggiungere il record di vittorie, ma sono orgogliosa di quello che ha fatto", ha scritto in un lungo post su Instagram.

La notizia era nell'aria da tempo, soprattutto dopo lo sfogo delle scorse settimane a Cortina. "Le ultime due settimane sono state tra le più emozionanti della mia vita. Sto lottando con la realtà di ciò che il mio corpo sta dicendo contro quello che la mia mente e il mio cuore credono di poter fare - ha proseguito la sciatrice - Sfortunatamente la mia testa e il mio corpo non sono allineati. Dopo molte notti insonni, ho finalmente accettato il fatto che non posso continuare a gareggiare". La campionessa americana, che in carriera ha ottenuto 82 vittorie in Coppa del Mondo, 20 titoli mondiali, 3 medaglie olimpiche e 7 mondiali, ha ammesso che "il ritiro non è qualcosa che mi sconvolge - ha proseguito - Ma farlo senza aver raggiunto il mio obiettivo (il record di 86 successi in Coppa del Mondo detenuto da Ingemar Stenmark, ndr) è un qualcosa che rimarrà con me per sempre. Tuttavia posso dire di aver realizzato qualcosa che nessuna altra donna ha mai fatto nella storia, ed è qualcosa di cui sarò orgogliosa per sempre".