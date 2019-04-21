Europa League, Lazio, niente impresa: Siviglia agli ottavi

Dopo lo 0-1 del'Olimpico, la Lazio perde 2-0 nel ritorno dei sedicesimi di Europa League contro il Siviglia e dice addio alla manifestazione. I biancocelesti vengono condannati dai gol di Ben Yedder (22') e Sarabia (78'), ma hanno di che recriminare. Nel 1° tempo l'arbitro Taylor non fischia un rigore solare di Mercado su Lulic (17') e i capitolini non concretizzano dopo l'espulsione di Vazquez (60'). Rosso anche a Marusic: spagnoli agli ottavi.

