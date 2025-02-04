Logo SportMediaset
Basket

Nba: New Yokr batte Houston, i Bucks crollano

04 Feb 2025 - 09:05

Questi i risultati delle partite di regular season di Nba disputate nella notte: Detroit Pistons-Atlanta Hawks 130-132; Charlotte Hornets-Washington Wizards 114-124; New York Knicks-Houston Rockets 124-118; Oklahoma City Thunder-Milwaukee Bucks 125-96; Minnesota Timberwolves-Sacramento Kings 114-116; Memphis Grizzlies-San Antonio Spurs 128-109; Utah Jazz-Indiana Pacers 111-112; Denver Nuggets-New Orleans Pelicans 125-113; Portland Trail Blazers-Phoenix Suns 121-119; Golden State Warriors-Orlando Magic 104-99. 

01:37
Eurolega: Olimpia - Panathinaikos 87-75

Eurolega, Olimpia-Panathinaikos 87-75: il servizio di SM

06:46
Calciomercato Live, il punto delle 17

Calciomercato Live, il punto delle 17

03:05
Serie A - La giornata

LBA, 18a giornata: il recap di SM

05:16
Bologna-Venezia 85-74: gli highlights

Bologna-Venezia 85-74: gli highlights

05:18
Trento-Trapani 83-80: gli highlights

Trento-Trapani 83-80: gli highlights

05:31
Milano-Varese 119-92: gli highlights

Milano-Varese 119-92: gli highlights

05:25
Pistoia-Treviso 84-90: gli highlights

Pistoia-Treviso 84-90: gli highlights

05:28
Scafati-Sassari 98-92: gli highlights

Scafati-Sassari 98-92: gli highlights

06:20
Napoli-Brescia 90-85: gli highlights

Napoli-Brescia 90-85: gli highlights

01:23
Eurolega: Fenerbahce - Virtus 95-81

Eurolega, Fenerbahce - Virtus 95-81: il servizio

05:59
Trieste-Tortona 86-72: gli highlights

Trieste-Tortona 86-72: gli highlights

05:19
Reggio Emilia-Cremona 78-51: gli highlights

Reggio Emilia-Cremona 78-51: gli highlights

02:30
Basket, la 18^ giornata

LBA, 18a giornata: la presentazione di SM

00:38
Flight Time Eurolega: 24a giornata - 31 gennaio

Flight Time Eurolega: 24a giornata - 31 gennaio

03:06
DICH BULLERI BASKET

Bulleri a SM: "Sassari una panchina estremamente prestigiosa"

01:37
Eurolega: Olimpia - Panathinaikos 87-75

Eurolega, Olimpia-Panathinaikos 87-75: il servizio di SM

Clamoroso in NBA! Doncic ai Lakers con LeBron in cambio di Anthony Davis

Crollo Brescia a Napoli contro l'ultima in classifica, Milano domina il derby con Varese

Il futuro di Eurolega tra NBA, espansione a 20 squadre e... le big del calcio

Olimpia, attacco atomico: nona partita con almeno 100 punti

Milano-Varese 119-92: gli highlights

Milano-Varese 119-92: gli highlights

Napoli-Brescia 90-85: gli highlights

Napoli-Brescia 90-85: gli highlights

10:15
Trieste McDermott: "Coach Christian mi aiuterà a ritrovarmi"
09:33
Tortona, Squarcina: "C'è un certo fascino ad affrontare l'AEK"
09:05
Nba: New Yokr batte Houston, i Bucks crollano
08:44
Venezia, Spahija: "Siamo in serie negativa, ma questo non ci deve condizionare"
08:34
Torino, Boniciolli lascia per motivi di salute: Moretti è il nuovo coach