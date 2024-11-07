MANCHESTER UNITED, TRE OBIETTIVI PER IL FUTURO

Sarebbero tre i colpi che il Manchester United sarebbe pronto a mettere a segno nei prossimi mesi. Secondo quanto riportato da SkySport DE, i Red Devils starebbero pensando a Leon Goretzka del Bayern Monaco, squadra che potrebbe inserire nell'affare anche Leroy Sané. In attacco, forte dell'arrivo in panchina di Ruben Amorim, non può mancare la suggestione Viktor Gyokeres con lo United che dovrebbe vincere la concorrenza del Manchester City secondo quanto riportato dal Daily Star.