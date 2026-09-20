Inter, un pareggio da 100 punti: Chivu ha battuto anche il "maestro" Mourinho

© Getty Images | 5) ROBERTO MANCINI: 52 partite (stagioni 2004/05 e 2005/06)
© Getty Images | 5) ROBERTO MANCINI: 52 partite (stagioni 2004/05 e 2005/06)
© Getty Images | 5) ROBERTO MANCINI: 52 partite (stagioni 2004/05 e 2005/06)
© Getty Images | 5) ROBERTO MANCINI: 52 partite (stagioni 2004/05 e 2005/06)
Ancora una rimonta, stavolta un pareggio, ma per Cristian Chivu è stato il punto utile per entrare nella storia dell’Inter con un nuovo piccolo record: li tecnico romeno diventa infatti l’allenatore nerazzurro più veloce a raggiungere quota 100 punti e strappa questo primato al suo “maestro” Mourinho.