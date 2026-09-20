1 di 5
© Getty Images | 5) ROBERTO MANCINI: 52 partite (stagioni 2004/05 e 2005/06)
© Getty Images | 5) ROBERTO MANCINI: 52 partite (stagioni 2004/05 e 2005/06)
© Getty Images | 5) ROBERTO MANCINI: 52 partite (stagioni 2004/05 e 2005/06)

© Getty Images | 5) ROBERTO MANCINI: 52 partite (stagioni 2004/05 e 2005/06)

© Getty Images | 5) ROBERTO MANCINI: 52 partite (stagioni 2004/05 e 2005/06)

record storico

Inter, un pareggio da 100 punti: Chivu ha battuto anche il "maestro" Mourinho

Il tecnico romeno è il più veloce della storia dei nerazzurri a tagliare il traguardo dei 100 punti (43 partite)

20 Set 2026 - 13:20
5 foto
SeguiLogo SportMediasetsuSeguici su

Ancora una rimonta, stavolta un pareggio, ma per Cristian Chivu è stato il punto utile per entrare nella storia dell’Inter con un nuovo piccolo record: li tecnico romeno diventa infatti l’allenatore nerazzurro più veloce a raggiungere quota 100 punti e strappa questo primato al suo “maestro” Mourinho.

inter
chivu

Ultimi video

01:04
Le probabili formazioni di Roma-Inter: una grande novità nei giallorossi

Le probabili formazioni di Roma-Inter: una grande novità nei giallorossi

00:37
DICH RIVERA SU MAZZOLA SITO 19/9 DICH

Rivera: "Mazzola un amico. È un addio con grande rammarico"

01:07
DICH WESLEY POST ROMA - INTER 19/9 DICH

Wesley: "Avremmo meritato di vincere ma contro una squadra così devi giocare al 200%"

01:41
DICH BISSECK POST ROMA-INTER 19/9 DICH

Bisseck: "Nei primi tempi dobbiamo migliorare"

01:10
DICH MAROTTA SU MAZZOLA DALL'OLIMPICO un pezzo della leggenda inter - embargo ore 20 DICH

Marotta ricorda Mazzola: "Un pezzo della leggenda Inter. Sia d'esempio"

01:32
DICH MOURINHO SU DERBY MILANO 19/9 DICH

Mou alla vigilia di Atletico-Real: "Il derby più speciale resta quello di Milano..."

01:25
DICH MOURINHO SU BLOCCO BASSO 19/9 DICH

Mou rievoca la sua Inter: "Anche tre giorni in blocco basso e non ci avrebbero mai segnato"

01:39
DICH SARRI PRE JUVENTUS 19/9 DICH

Sarri: "Non è una partita tra Spalletti e me"

01:21
DICH ALLEGRI SU MOMENTO NAPOLI 19/9 DICH

Allegri: "A Firenze è una delle 4-5 partite più importanti della stagione"

00:17
DICH ALLEGRI SU MAZZOLA 9/9 DICH

Allegri: "Condoglianze alla famiglia Mazzola, il calcio perde un uomo e un grandissimo giocatore.

03:26
DICH AMORIM SU GIORNALISTI E FORMAZIONI PER SITO 19/9 DICH

Amorim show in conferenza stampa: sfida i giornalisti a fare la formazione..

00:35
DICH AMORIM SU FORMAZIONE vs Benfica PER SITO 19/9 DICH

Amorim difende il suo Milan: "Sceglierei la stessa formazione fatta contro il Benfica"

00:26
DICH AMORIM SU SCONFITTA CON IL BENFICA PER SITO 19/9 DICH

Amorim e il Benfica: "Le sconfitte fanno male, ma vogliamo reagire subito

00:29
DICH AMORIM SU MAZZOLA PER SITO 19/9 DICH

Addio a Mazzola: l'omaggio di Amorim in conferenza stampa

01:54
Non solo Roma-Inter

Non solo Roma-Inter

01:04
Le probabili formazioni di Roma-Inter: una grande novità nei giallorossi

Le probabili formazioni di Roma-Inter: una grande novità nei giallorossi

I più visti di Inter

Sandro Mazzola

Addio a Sandro Mazzola, ci lascia il mito della Grande Inter e del calcio italiano

Sempre e per sempre: addio a Mazzola, leggenda dell'Inter e della Nazionale

Il Mazzola pensiero: "Vorrei essere ricordato come bravo quasi quanto mio padre"

La Juve ricorda Mazzola: "Campione e gentleman del calcio italiano" | Il Milan: "Avversario storico e leale"

Gianni Minà e Sandro Mazzola

Le frasi iconiche di Mazzola: "L'Inter mi ha salvato", il "mona" di Rocco e il retroscena di Meazza

Da bomber a bomber: quell'incontro ad Appiano tra Mazzola e Lautaro Martinez FOTO