Nations League, Italia-Portogallo 0-0: le foto del match

Nel quarto e ultimo match della Nations League, l'Italia pareggia contro il Portogallo e chiude il girone al secondo posto, dicendo così addio alle Final Four. A San Siro finisce 0-0, con gli azzurri che offrono un ottimo primo tempo prima di calare dal punto di vista fisico nella ripresa. I campioni d'Europa in carica - ai quali manca ancora la gara con la Polonia - restano così al comando del Gruppo A3, a +2 sulla squadra di Mancini.

