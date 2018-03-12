San Siro da abbattere? Non il primo tempio violato

La modernità va oltre la storia: da Wembley ad Highbury, dall'Olympiastadion al Maracanà... sono tanti, tantissimi gli stadi in cui il calcio è diventato leggenda abbattuti e rifatti o addirittura riconvertiti in tutt'altro. Certo, fa specie pensare che il vecchio, glorioso, maestoso San Siro potrebbe non esistere più per lasciare spazio ad uno nuovo stadio, ma d'altra parte è già successo qualcosa di simile a Monaco di Baviera, a Madrid, a Londra e i risultati, a ben vedere, non sono affatto malvagi, anzi... Storia e tradizione permettendo, ovviamente. Ma sia l'una che l'altra, sono fatte in fondo per essere riscritte e aggiornate.

