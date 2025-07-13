Logo SportMediaset
Fiorentina, i convocati per il ritiro di domani

13 Lug 2025 - 21:11

Antonin BARÁK, Lucas BELTRÁN, Alessandro BIANCO, Pietro COMUZZO, Domilson CORDEIRO DOS SANTOS, David DE GEA QUINTANA, Edin DZEKO, Nicolò FAGIOLI, Jacopo FAZZINI, Niccolò FORTINI, Robin Everardus GOSENS, Albert GUDMUNDSSON, Namitamo Jonathan IKONE, Gino INFANTINO, Moise Bioty KEAN, Kouakou Christian Michael KOUAME, Rolando MANDRAGORA, Pablo MARÍ VILLAR, Tommaso MARTINELLI, Cher NDOUR, Fabiano PARISI, Marin PONGRAČIĆ, Luca RANIERI, Michael Amir Junior RICHARDSON, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Riccardo SOTTIL, Pietro TERRACCIANO, Nicolas VALENTINI, Mattia VITI, Riccardo BRASCHI, Pietro LEONARDELLI, Bala Musah KEITA, Eddy Nda Konan KOUADIO.

21:11
Fiorentina, i convocati per il ritiro di domani
20:22
Arsenal, tifosi in rivolta: scritte contro Arteta fuori dall'Emirates
19:32
Fifa: riposo di 72 ore tra due gare e 21 giorni di ferie ai giocatori
19:28
Liverpool torna in campo e rende omaggio a Diogo Jota
18:10
Fiorentina, Pioli: "Al lavoro per la miglior stagione possibile"