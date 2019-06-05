Serie A, i calciatori con più minuti giocati nel girone di andata

Foto 1
14) Sportiello (Frosinone): 1806 minuti (96 di recupero)

Getty Images

Foto 2
13) Sepe (Parma): 1811 minuti (101 di recupero)

Getty Images

Foto 3
12) Skorupski (Bologna): 1819 minuti (109 di recupero)

Getty Images

Foto 4
10) Silvestre (Empoli): 1821 minuti (111 di recupero)

Getty Images

Foto 5
10) Caputo (Empoli): 1821 minuti (111 di recupero)

Getty Images

Foto 6
9) Audero (Sampdoria): 1823 minuti (113 di recupero)

Getty Images

Foto 7
7) Consigli (Sassuolo): 1825 minuti (115 di recupero)

Getty Images

Foto 8
7) Handanovic (Inter): 1825 minuti (115 di recupero)

Getty Images

Foto 9
5) Strakosha (Lazio): 1827 minuti (117 di recupero)

Getty Images

Foto 10
5) Acerbi (Lazio): 1827 minuti (117 di recupero)

Getty Images

Foto 11
4) G. Donnarumma (Milan): 1829 minuti (119 di recupero)

Getty Images

Foto 12
3) Biraschi (Genoa): 1833 minuti (123 di recupero)

Getty Images

Foto 13
2) Cragno (Cagliari): 1841 minuti (131 di recupero)

Getty Images

Foto 14
1) Nkoulou (Torino): 1844 minuti (134 di recupero)

Getty Images

