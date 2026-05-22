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© Getty Images | Portiere: Aaron Ramsdale (Newcastle)
© Getty Images | Portiere: Aaron Ramsdale (Newcastle)
© Getty Images | Portiere: Aaron Ramsdale (Newcastle)

© Getty Images | Portiere: Aaron Ramsdale (Newcastle)

© Getty Images | Portiere: Aaron Ramsdale (Newcastle)

Verso il mondiale

Inghilterra: Palmer, Foden e non solo, ecco la Top 11 degli esclusi dal Mondiale

Palmer, Foden e Alexander-Arnold sono solo tre degli esclusi eccellenti dai 26 scelti dal Ct dell'Inghilterra Tuchel per il Mondiale. Fuori dai giochi anche alcuni senatori dei "Tre Leoni" come Maguire, Shaw e Bowen. Questo il 4-2-3-1 ricco di qualità con chi guarderà i propri compagni da casa.

22 Mag 2026 - 14:03
11 foto
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