Inghilterra: Palmer, Foden e non solo, ecco la Top 11 degli esclusi dal Mondiale

© Getty Images | Portiere: Aaron Ramsdale (Newcastle)
© Getty Images | Portiere: Aaron Ramsdale (Newcastle)
© Getty Images | Portiere: Aaron Ramsdale (Newcastle)
© Getty Images | Portiere: Aaron Ramsdale (Newcastle)
Palmer, Foden e Alexander-Arnold sono solo tre degli esclusi eccellenti dai 26 scelti dal Ct dell'Inghilterra Tuchel per il Mondiale. Fuori dai giochi anche alcuni senatori dei "Tre Leoni" come Maguire, Shaw e Bowen. Questo il 4-2-3-1 ricco di qualità con chi guarderà i propri compagni da casa.