Roger Hayden: "Nicky, eri una leggenda delle corse e un fratello"

23 maggio 2017

"Nicky, fratello mio, non pensavamo che la nostra storia finisse in questo modo". Comincia così la commovente lettera di Roger Hayden pubblicata sul suo profilo Instagram. "Non avevo mai incontrato nessuno che desiderasse correre in moto quanto te - prosegue - Non dimenticherò mai il lunedì mattina dopo la tua vittoria nel campionato del mondo: mi hai svegliato per andare a correre... Ci hai resi tutti migliori. Eri una leggenda delle corse e un fratello. Correremo ancora insieme, ti voglio bene".

"Sei stato campione del mondo per un motivo. Non ho mai incontrato nessuno che volesse correre in moto come te. Dividevamo la stanza e tu studiavi le note che avevi preso la gara prima, avevamo 12-13 anni - si legge ancora nella lettera - Ci hai reso tutti migliori perché quando non eri qui, correvamo in moto o in bici per quando lo avremmo fatto con te... C'eri sempre per me, non importa quello che stava succedendo nella tua vita. Volevi aiutare, sono contento che tu abbia potuto vedermi al mio meglio nell'ultimo paio di anni, non solo in moto, ma soprattutto nella vita". E ancora: "Posso sedermi qui e chiedermi il perché tutto il giorno, invece voglio essere grato per avere avuto un fratello come te per 33 anni. Non preoccuparti, terrò sotto controllo le nostre nipoti, non avranno un ragazzo finché saranno al college e insegnerò ai nipoti cosa serve per essere un campione nel caso vogliano prendere quella strada". !Anche durante questi momenti incredibilmente difficili ho conservato la mia fede, credo che se Dio vuole prenderti con sé lo farà nonostante tutto. Correremo ancora insieme, ti voglio bene".