Roger Hayden: "Nicky, eri una leggenda delle corse e un fratello"
Lettera commovente pubblicata su Instagram: "Non avevo mai incontrato nessuno che desiderasse correre in moto quanto te"
"Nicky, fratello mio, non pensavamo che la nostra storia finisse in questo modo". Comincia così la commovente lettera di Roger Hayden pubblicata sul suo profilo Instagram. "Non avevo mai incontrato nessuno che desiderasse correre in moto quanto te - prosegue - Non dimenticherò mai il lunedì mattina dopo la tua vittoria nel campionato del mondo: mi hai svegliato per andare a correre... Ci hai resi tutti migliori. Eri una leggenda delle corse e un fratello. Correremo ancora insieme, ti voglio bene".
"Sei stato campione del mondo per un motivo. Non ho mai incontrato nessuno che volesse correre in moto come te. Dividevamo la stanza e tu studiavi le note che avevi preso la gara prima, avevamo 12-13 anni - si legge ancora nella lettera - Ci hai reso tutti migliori perché quando non eri qui, correvamo in moto o in bici per quando lo avremmo fatto con te... C'eri sempre per me, non importa quello che stava succedendo nella tua vita. Volevi aiutare, sono contento che tu abbia potuto vedermi al mio meglio nell'ultimo paio di anni, non solo in moto, ma soprattutto nella vita". E ancora: "Posso sedermi qui e chiedermi il perché tutto il giorno, invece voglio essere grato per avere avuto un fratello come te per 33 anni. Non preoccuparti, terrò sotto controllo le nostre nipoti, non avranno un ragazzo finché saranno al college e insegnerò ai nipoti cosa serve per essere un campione nel caso vogliano prendere quella strada". !Anche durante questi momenti incredibilmente difficili ho conservato la mia fede, credo che se Dio vuole prenderti con sé lo farà nonostante tutto. Correremo ancora insieme, ti voglio bene".
Nicky my brother, our story wasn't suppose to end like this. You were world champ for a reason. I've never met someone with the desire for racing bikes like you. I remember growing up we shared a room and you studying notes you took from the previous race and we were 12-13 years old, I'll never forget the Monday morning after you won the world championship, you woke me up to go running. That's what separated you from the rest and made you a legend. I could go on. You made everyone here better, cause when you wasn't here, we were riding or cycling to close the gap for when we road with you again,. You pushed me to my best, but more importantly I'll remember what kind of brother you were. You were legend of a racer and a brother. You were there for me no matter what was going on in life. You wanted to help, I'm glad you were able to see me at my best these past couple years, not just on the bike, but mainly off it. I can sit here and ask why all day, but instead I want to be thankful for having a brother like you for 33 years. Don't worry I got the nieces handled. No boyfriends till they're in college and I'll teach the nephews what it takes to be a champion in whatever they decide. This picture is special to me, because after some bad luck and it looked like your world title was over, I grabbed you like this and told you it was still your year, and that was the first thing you did to me when I saw you at the podium. Tell me it back. Even during this incredibly difficult time I still have my faith, I believe if god will bring you to it, he will bring you through it. Till we ride again I love you. #letsgetit #69
