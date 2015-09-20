Il sogno iridato di Jonathan Rea è diventato realtà
Dopo 161 partenze in Superbike, il nordirlandese lascia la Honda e centra al primo colpo con la Kawasaki l'obiettivo del mondiale piloti
REA BIOGRAPHY
Date of birth 2 February 1987
Place of birth Ballymena, Northern Ireland
CAREER
Race starts in World Superbike 161
Pole positions 6
Wins 27
Podiums 62
Fastest laps 19
First race Algarve/1, 2008
First pole Assen, 2010
First win Misano/2, 2009
First podium Kyalami/2, 2009
First fastest lap Nurburgring/2, 2009
CAREER PATH
2015 World Superbike: Kawasaki Racing Team, 1st, 465 points (12 wins, 20 podiums, 2 poles, 9 fastest laps)
2014 World Superbike: Pata Honda World Superbike Team, 3rd, 334 points (4 wins, 9 podiums, 1 pole, 2 fastest laps)
FIM Endurance (EWC): F.C.C. TSR Honda
2013 World Superbike: Pata Honda World Superbike Team, 9th, 176 points (1 win, 4 podiums, 1 fastest lap)
FIM Endurance: F.C.C. TSR Honda
2012 World Superbike: Honda World Superbike Team, 5th, 278.5 points (2 wins, 6 podiums)
MotoGP: Repsol Honda Team, 2 races, 21st, 17 points
2011 World Superbike: Castrol Honda, 9th, 170 points (2 wins, 5 podiums, 2 poles)
2010 World Superbike: Hannspree Ten Kate Honda, 4th, 292 points (4 wins, 10 podiums, 1 pole, 5 fastest laps)
2009 World Superbike: Hannspree Ten Kate Honda, 5th, 315 points (2 wins, 8 podiums, 2 fastest laps)
2008 World Supersport: Hannspree Ten Kate Honda, 2nd, 164 points (3 wins, 6 podiums)
World Superbike: Hannspree Ten Kate Honda Jr., 2 races, 26th, 14 points
2007 British Superbike: HM Plant Honda, 2nd, 407 points (5 wins, 16 podiums, 4 poles, 5 fastest laps)
2006 British Superbike: Red Bull Honda, 4th, 248 points (4 podiums, 2 poles)
2005 British Superbike: Red Bull Honda, 16th, 64 points (1 pole)
