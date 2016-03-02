Sci, la Vonn annuncia lo stop: "Non finirò la stagione"
"Colpa dell'infortunio di sabato, è una delle decisioni più difficili"
E' finita in anticipo la stagione sciistica di Lindsey Vonn. L'americana, infatti, ha annunciato la decisione di fermarsi dopo l'incidente in gara di sabato. "Ho preso la difficile decisione di finire la mia stagione e lasciare il circuito di Coppa del Mondo per l'infortunio sofferto lo scorso sabato. Siccome sono in testa alla classifica generale, questa è una delle mie decisioni più difficili della mia carriera", ha scritto su Instagram.
"Domenica - ha proseguito - sono andata a Barcellona per controlli più approfonditi. Le immagini hanno evidenziato che non c'era una microfrattura, bensì tre. Ulteriori danni potrebbero comportare un intervento chirurgico che comprometterebbe il mio futuro nello sci. Con i Mondiali di St. Moritz il prossimo anno e le Olimpiadi invernali in Corea del Sud l'anno successivo, non posso correre questo rischio. Così ho preso la decisione di chiudere la mia stagione. Sono molto orgogliosa di quello che sono stata in grado di realizzare quest'anno: 9 vittorie in Coppa del mondo, battuto il record di vittorie in discesa in Coppa del mondo, il record di podi in Super G, ho vinto la maggior parte dei titoli di disciplina di Coppa del Mondo tanto al maschile quanto al femminile".
Today I am making the difficult decision to end my season and leave the World Cup circuit due to an injury I suffered last Saturday. Because I am currently leading the Overall World Cup standings, this is one of the toughest decisions of my career. When I crashed on Saturday in Andorra, I fractured my tibial plateau. The traditional X-rays that were taken that afternoon showed a hairline fracture, but the tibial plateau appeared to be stable and did not pose significant risk to competing. So I raced on Sunday. After the Super Combined on Sunday, I went to Barcelona where more precise MRI and CT equipment was available and scans were performed on Tuesday morning. Those images showed that there was not just 1 hairline fracture, but in fact 3. And the fractures are not hairline, but instead they are significant enough that they are not sufficiently stable to permit me to safely continue skiing. Further damage any of the fragments could result in a serious surgery that would risk my future in ski racing. With the World Championships in St. Moritz next year and the Winter Olympics in South Korea the following year, I cannot take that risk. So I have made the decision to end my season. I am very proud of what I have been able to accomplish this year: 9 World Cup victories, breaking the World Cup downhill win record, breaking the World Cup Super G podium record, and winning the most World Cup discipline titles--20--of any skier, male or female. While I am confident that I'm making the right decision, it still doesn't make this decision any easier. Thanks to everyone who supported me and stood by me through it all. Best of luck to all the World Cup competitors. I'll see you again next year. Xo LV