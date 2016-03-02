Sci, la Vonn annuncia lo stop: "Non finirò la stagione"

2 marzo 2016

E' finita in anticipo la stagione sciistica di Lindsey Vonn . L'americana, infatti, ha annunciato la decisione di fermarsi dopo l'incidente in gara di sabato. "Ho preso la difficile decisione di finire la mia stagione e lasciare il circuito di Coppa del Mondo per l'infortunio sofferto lo scorso sabato. Siccome sono in testa alla classifica generale, questa è una delle mie decisioni più difficili della mia carriera", ha scritto su Instagram.

"Domenica - ha proseguito - sono andata a Barcellona per controlli più approfonditi. Le immagini hanno evidenziato che non c'era una microfrattura, bensì tre. Ulteriori danni potrebbero comportare un intervento chirurgico che comprometterebbe il mio futuro nello sci. Con i Mondiali di St. Moritz il prossimo anno e le Olimpiadi invernali in Corea del Sud l'anno successivo, non posso correre questo rischio. Così ho preso la decisione di chiudere la mia stagione. Sono molto orgogliosa di quello che sono stata in grado di realizzare quest'anno: 9 vittorie in Coppa del mondo, battuto il record di vittorie in discesa in Coppa del mondo, il record di podi in Super G, ho vinto la maggior parte dei titoli di disciplina di Coppa del Mondo tanto al maschile quanto al femminile".