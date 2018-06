MotoGP, è ufficiale: Dovizioso ha rinnovato con Ducati fino al 2020

We wanted to let our followers know first that it’s official! È fatto! @AndreaDovizioso extends contract with Ducati for 2 more years. 04+04=8 years as a Ducatista! Press conference with #DesmoDovi at Le Mans at 17h (CET). #Dovizioso #ForzaDucati #DucatiTeam pic.twitter.com/f3BW5wr4MJ