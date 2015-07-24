SportMediaset

  • SPORTMEDIASET »
  • GAMERLAND »
  • Mario Goetze e Salah sono le stelle del mercato? Ecco come compaiono in PES 2016!
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google+
  • LinkedIn
ZoomDisattiva slideshow
Foto 1

Foto 2

Foto 3

Foto 4

Foto 5

Foto 6

Foto 7

Foto 8

Foto 9

Foto 10

Foto 11

Foto 12

Foto 13

Foto 14

Foto 15

Foto 16

Foto 17

Foto 18

Foto 19

Foto 20

Foto 21

Foto 22

Foto 23

Foto 24

Foto 25

Foto 26

Foto 27

Foto 28

Foto 29

Prev
Next

    Vedi anche...X

    Mario Goetze e Salah sono le stelle del mercato? Ecco come compaiono in PES 2016!

    La tecnologia fa balzi in avanti impressionanti, tanto che è ormai difficile distinguere i calciatori virtuali da quelli reali. Non ci credete? Guardate queste immagini di Goetze e Salah, due delle stelle del calciomercato, come compariranno in PES 2016.
    Volete vedere il gioco in azione? Cliccate qui

    >
    Ultime Calcio Euro 2016 Superbike MotoGP Formula1 Altri Motori Altri Sport Sport People Rassegna Stampa
    Fiorentina-Napoli 3-3: Bernardeschi show

    Bernardeschi "spaccaNapoli"

    Doppietta e assist del talento viola nel 3-3 con gli azzurri

    Il Torino torna alla vittoria: 1-0 sul Genoa

    Il Toro fuori dal tunnel

    All'Olimpico Belotti stende il Genoa: 1-0

    Samp-Udinese (Lapresse)

    Samp-Udinese a reti bianche

    Al Ferraris tante occasioni, ma zero gol

    Sci, Gross terzo a Campiglio

    Voce Gross a Campiglio

    L'azzurro è terzo nello slalom sulla 3Tre

    Roma-Chievo, Foto LaPresse

    Roma, missione compiuta

    Chievo battuto 3-1 in rimonta

    I piloti di Motomondiale e Superbike alla festa Nolan

    Natale in casa Nolan

    Melandri, Davies, Savadori, Petrucci e altri piloti alla festa di Brembate

    Supercoppa, Montella in conferenza

    Montella vuole la coppa

    "Loro abituati a vincere, noi abbiamo tante virtù da far valere"

    Carlos Tevez (LaPresse)

    Tevez ha detto sì a Vanesa

    L'Apache si è sposato in Uruguay

    Rally, ecco la Citroen C3 WRC 2017

    Rally, ecco la Citroen

    Svelata la nuova C3 WRC per il Mondiale 2017

    Allegri, Supercoppa nel mirino

    Allegri, Supercoppa nel mirino

    Conferenza stampa a Doha con Buffon

    Foto AC Milan

    Milan, prima seduta a Doha

    Rossoneri finalmente in campo presso l'Aspire Academy

    La Copa alla Chapecoense

    La Copa alla Chapecoense

    In Paraguay consegnato il trofeo