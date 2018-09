F1, Leclerc in Ferrari nel ricordo di Bianchi: "Grazie per quello che mi hai insegnato"

11/09/2018

Dreams do come true... I'll be driving for @scuderiaferrari for the 2019 Formula 1 World Championship. I will be eternally grateful to @scuderiaferrari for the opportunity given. To @nicolastodt for supporting me since 2011. To my family. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/O4GQVO570b — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) 11 settembre 2018

To a person that is not part of this world anymore but to whom I owe everything of what is happening to me, Papa. To Jules, thank you for all the things you learnt me, we will never forget you, and to all the persons that supported me and believed in me. 2/3 — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) 11 settembre 2018