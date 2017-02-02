Frank Lampard annuncia il ritiro: "E' il momento giusto, ora farò l'allenatore"

2 febbraio 2017

"Guardando al futuro, sono felice dell'opportunità di studiare da allenatore che la FA mi ha dato e non vedo l'ora di cogliere le occasioni che questa strada mi offrirà", ha scritto Lampard alla fine del suo messaggio, in cui ha spiegato che la sua è una scelta di vita e non una decisione presa per mancanza di alternative. "Benché abbia ricevuto parecchie offerte interessanti per continuare a giocare in Inghilterra e all'estero, a 38 anni, sento che è tempo di iniziare un nuovo capitolo della mia vita", ha specificato Lampard, che sta studiando da allenatore e che nei mesi scorsi è stato indicato insieme ad altre due leggende del calcio inglese come Steven Gerrard e John Terry quale possibile nuovo membro dello staff della nazionale dei Tre Leoni guidata da Gareth Southgate.



Nel suo lungo post di addio, l'ex centrocampista ha voluto anche ricordare i suoi successi e ringraziare famiglia, amici e tutti i compagni di squadra, allenatori e staff che lo hanno accompagnato nella sua fulgida carriera e non ultimi i club nei quali ha militato "in primo luogo il West Ham con il quale ho debuttato nel 1996. Grazie per aver creduto in me quando ero così giovane. Più recentemente, Manchester City e NY City FC. Mi sono divertito tanto in questi ultimi anni da giocatore in questi due club e ho apprezzato davvero il sostegno che ho ricevuto dalle società e dai loro tifosi". "Chiaramente una larga parte del mio cuore appartiene al Chelsea, che mi ha regalato tanti ricordi grandiosi. Non dimenticherò mai l'opportunità che mi avete dato e i risultati che insieme abbiamo ottenuto. Tutto ciò che posso dire dal giorno che ho firmato a oggi e in futuro è che vi sarò eternamente grato per tutto, ha concluso.



Con il Chelsea Lampard ha conquistato 3 titoli di Premier League, una Champions League, 1 Europa League, 2 Community Shield, 4 Coppe d'Inghilterra (FA Cup) e 2 Coppe di Lega, mentre il primo trofeo conquistato è la Coppa Intertoto vinta nel 1999 con il West Ham.