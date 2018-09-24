"The Best Fifa 2018", le premiazioni in diretta
Il Gotha del calcio si riunisce al Royal Festival Hall per nominare i migliori dell'anno
Grande serata al Royal Festival Hall di Londra per le premiazioni del "The Best FIFA 2018". Tanti i grandi del calcio presenti, tra cui spiccano Modric, Salah, Dani Alves, Hazard, Courtois, ma ci sono anche due assenti illustri: Cristiano Ronaldo e Messi. Ecco di seguito il live della serata di gala per nominare i migliori giocatori e tecnici dell'anno.
LA TOP 11
What a team— #TheBest (@FIFAcom) 24 settembre 2018
Your FIFA @FIFPro @World11 #TheBest #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/KLisY7B2y4
A SALAH IL PUSKAS AWARD
Congratulations, 🇪🇬@MoSalah— #TheBest (@FIFAcom) 24 settembre 2018
The Egyptian wins the FIFA #Puskás Award 2018 #TheBest #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/4r0kQojnH5
DESCHAMPS MIGLIOR TECNICO
Congratulations, Didier Deschamps— #TheBest (@FIFAcom) 24 settembre 2018
Winner of #TheBest FIFA Men's Coach 2018 #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/fGPE4tOMaL
COURTOIS MIGLIOR PORTIERE
Congratulations, Thibaut Courtois— #TheBest (@FIFAcom) 24 settembre 2018
Winner of #TheBest FIFA Goalkeeper 2018 #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/N1XVG9uYTf
PREMIO FAIR PLAY A LENNART THY
Congratulations, Lennart Thy— #TheBest (@FIFAcom) 24 settembre 2018
Winner of The FIFA Fair Play Award 2018 #TheBest #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/pW5ETt2Kmd
DONNE, LA MIGLIORE E' MARTA
Congratulations, Marta— FIFA Women's World Cup 🇫🇷 (@FIFAWWC) 24 settembre 2018
Winner of #TheBest FIFA Women's Player 2018 #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/aCxCn2TIFy
DONNE, PEDROS IL MIGLIOR TECNICO
Congratulations, Reynald Pedros— FIFA Women's World Cup 🇫🇷 (@FIFAWWC) 24 settembre 2018
Winner of #TheBest FIFA Women's Coach 2018 #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/dKDXBHW3km
I MIGLIORI TIFOSI
— #TheBest (@FIFAcom) 24 settembre 2018
Congratulations, Peru fans
Winners of the FIFA Fan Award 2018 #TheBest #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/HS0m6lcJzf
