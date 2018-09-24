"The Best Fifa 2018", le premiazioni in diretta

Il Gotha del calcio si riunisce al Royal Festival Hall per nominare i migliori dell'anno

Tempo reale

Grande serata al Royal Festival Hall di Londra per le premiazioni del "The Best FIFA 2018". Tanti i grandi del calcio presenti, tra cui spiccano Modric, Salah, Dani Alves, Hazard, Courtois, ma ci sono anche due assenti illustri: Cristiano Ronaldo e Messi. Ecco di seguito il live della serata di gala per nominare i migliori giocatori e tecnici dell'anno.

LA TOP 11

A SALAH IL PUSKAS AWARD

DESCHAMPS MIGLIOR TECNICO

COURTOIS MIGLIOR PORTIERE

PREMIO FAIR PLAY A LENNART THY

DONNE, LA MIGLIORE E' MARTA

DONNE, PEDROS IL MIGLIOR TECNICO

I MIGLIORI TIFOSI

The Best FIFA 2018

