IngrandisciDisattiva slideshow
Una streaker a stelle e strisce
Al Muirfield Village di Dublin, nello stato dell'Ohio, è andata in scena la decima edizione del prestigioso torneo del Golf Presidents Cup. Lo United States Team, condotto dal capitano Fred Couples, ha partecipato con successo schierando, tra gli altri, Tiger Woods, Brandt Snedeker, Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar, Jason Dufner e Keegan Bradley. Oltre alle mogli e alle fidanzate dei competitori, ad animare lo spettacolo ci ha pensato una streaker "born in the U.S.A." fin troppo entusiasta per la propria squadra...
- SPORTMEDIASET »
- ALTRISPORT »
- Una streaker a stelle e strisce