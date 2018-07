Tour de France: cronosquadre alla Bmc, Van Avermaet nuova maglia gialla

09/07/2018

3ª TAPPA, L'ORDINE D'ARRIVO

1 BMC RACING TEAM in 38'46"

2 TEAM SKY in 38'50" at 00'04"

3 QUICK - STEP FLOORS in 38'53" at 00'07"

4 MITCHELTON - SCOTT in 38'55" at 00'09"

5 TEAM SUNWEB in 38'58" at 00'11"

6 TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST - DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE in 39'21" at 00'35"

7 BORA - HANSGROHE in 39'36" at 00'50"

8 ASTANA PRO TEAM in 39'38" at 00'51"

9 TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN in 39'39" at 00'52"

10 MOVISTAR TEAM in 39'40" at 00'53"

11 BAHRAIN - MERIDA in 39'52" at 01'06"

12 TEAM LOTTO NL - JUMBO in 40'02" at 01'15"

13 AG2R LA MONDIALE in 40'01" at 01'15"

14 TREK - SEGAFREDO in 40'02" at 01'16"

15 UAE TEAM EMIRATES in 40'25" at 01'38"

16 GROUPAMA - FDJ in 40'28" at 01'42"

17 TEAM FORTUNEO - SAMSIC in 40'33" at 01'46"

18 DIRECT ENERGIE in 40'38" at 01'51"

19 LOTTO SOUDAL in 40'38" at 01'51"

20 TEAM DIMENSION DATA in 40'39" at 01'52"

21 WANTY - GROUPE GOBERT in 41'10" at 02'24"

22 COFIDIS SOLUTIONS CREDITS in 42'09" at 03'23"