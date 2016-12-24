IngrandisciDisattiva slideshow
Lo show dell'intervallo: Bruno Mars e i Red Hot Chilli Peppers
Come da tradizione grande spettacolo nello show dell'intervallo del Super Bowl. Bruno Mars ha fatto il suo ingresso alla batteria con "Locked Out of Heaven", poi "Treasure". Sul palco sono arrivati anche i Red Hot Chili Peppers con il pezzo "Give It Away". In chiusura ancota spazio a Bruno Mars con la sua "Just The Way You Are"
- SPORTMEDIASET »
- ALTRISPORT »
- Lo show dell'intervallo: Bruno Mars e i Red Hot Chilli Peppers